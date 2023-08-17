Rodtang Jitmuangnon on Takeru Segawa: “Him joining ONE is exciting”

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is eagerly anticipating the arrival of elite Japanese kickboxer Takeru Segawa to ONE Championship and is enthusiastic about the possibility of facing him in the future.

Takeru, a highly sought-after free agent in combat sports at 31 years old, made the decision to join ONE earlier this year, aiming to elevate his already illustrious career to new heights. Prior to his entrance into the promotion, Takeru achieved a historic feat by securing titles in three weight classes in K-1 history: super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Rodtang shared that Takeru is going to be a boon to the promotion and when the opportunity presents itself, he would like to face off with him.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“He’s a great fighter, and him joining ONE is exciting. I’m looking forward to facing him when the opportunity comes.”

A showdown between Rodtang-Takeru in the future is highly plausible as ONE Championship already said it is something that the organization is interested in holding, seeing it as a truly big event that would generate a lot of interest.

The Japanese superstar has also expressed his desire to face Rodtang and in the long run surpass whatever the Jitmuangnon Gym standout has accomplished in ONE.

But before such a match happens, the Thai superstar will first see action next month at ONE Friday Fights 34.

He will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against the division’s kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a champion-versus-champion clash in the event happening on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The fight will be his sixth defense of the world title he won in August 2019.