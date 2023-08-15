Liam Harrison claims Rodtang was doing his best to avoid fighting Superlek

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison claims reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has tried to do everything in his power to avoid a fight with Thai rival Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

However, Harrison is glad that the time is nigh for the two to finally throw down and fight when, just a few months ago, there was serious doubt if these two would ever meet in the ring in our lifetime.

During a live Twitch appearance on Summit1G last May at ONE Fight Night 10, Harrison explained to podcasters and fans that he noticed Rodtang was trying to duck Superlek by calling out Jonathan Haggerty.

‘Hitman’ said:

"The guy he has beaten two times to get his belt, Jonathan Haggerty, has moved up in weight, and he just knocked out the champion in that weight. So [Rodtang] turn arounds and goes, ‘I don’t want to defend against Superlek, I want to move up. I beat him two times, I want to beat him again.’"

See the video below:

Luckily for us fans of the ‘art of eight limbs’, we won’t have to wait long for Rodtang and Superlek to trade leather.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event takes place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime, and can be watched by fans in the United States and Canada via the ONE Super App or on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.