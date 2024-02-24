"The internet wins" - MMA fans hilariously discuss the outcome of fight between Nina-Marie Daniele and Laura Sanko

Nina-Marie Daniele is once again at the head of an MMA discussion on social media. This time, fans of the sport have speculated on the outcome of a potential fight between her and Laura Sanko, who has become one of the most recognizable faces in the UFC broadcast booth-wise.

The discussion stems from a clip posted on Daniele's X/Twitter page, which features Sanko demonstrating a rear-naked choke on her. Once the choke is secured, Daniele quickly taps. The post is captioned with a question on who would win a hypothetical MMA fight between the pair.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele training with Laura Sanko:

One fan praised them for rolling on the Brazilian jiu-jitsu mats.

"Seeing the Jiu-Jitsu clip with you and Nina, awesome."

Another fan, however, exclaimed that the viewers won.

"The internet wins"

This was echoed by yet another fan.

"The people, the people win."

Naturally, this train of thought continued.

"We win"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele training with Laura Sanko

Of course, in a true MMA fight, Sanko would emerge victorious, given that she is more than just a member of the broadcast booth and media team. She is actually a former fighter, having once competed at Invicta, where she defeated Cassie Robb at Invicta 4 with a rear-naked choke, the submission she just demonstrated.

However, after one fight, she called it quits after getting pregnant and being dismayed by the lack of an atomweight division in the UFC, which left her without a goal to pursue.

Nina-Marie Daniele's first Brazilian jiu-jitsu class was provided to her by the UFC

Nina-Marie Daniele has quickly become one of the most notable content creators in the MMA space. She pays specific attention to the UFC and has even covered Power Slap, much to Dana White's delight. Thus, it came as no shock when she revealed via a tweet that the UFC offered her her first Brazilain-jiu jitsu class.

Whether she is training seriously in her spare time to better understand what her interviewees experience or is merely doing so for content remains to be seen. However, she has been spotted training with other fighters, like Merab Dvalishvili, who taught her some basic wrestling drills.