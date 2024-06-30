"The Iron Man becomes the Iron Chef" - Muay Thai wrecking machine Rodtang showcases his kitchen skills in cool cooking demo

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is indeed a man of many talents. The flyweight king does more than just do Muay Thai and soccer. He's taken the world by surprise with his elite culinary Thai skills all over social media and the fans are loving it.

Teaching recipes with ONE Championship Thai translator Frank Kittipong, Chef Rodtang demonstrated his favorite dish:

"Meet Chef Rodtang. Have you tired this dish before?"

The fans online lauded Rodtang for reiterating his version of the Yum Gung Sod. They showered him with more love and support with the best reactions below:

"When The Iron Man becomes The Iron Chef"

"He's making his secret Muay Thai sauce."

"Rodtang Tom yum vs Mikey pasta."

The flyweight champ isn't shy about showing the softer side of himself after joining Hamilton wrecking machine Denis Puric at ONE 167 earlier this month.

As always, Rodtang demonstrated that he's a tough striker to deal with due to his aggressive power-forward fighting style and iron chin. Now, the Thai superstar is seeking a spot on the Atlanta card at ONE 169, which is anticipated to be another barnburner of a roster.

"That would blow up Japan" - CEO Chatri Sityodtong sees Rodtang reprising his rivalry with Takeru Segawa in Japan this year

CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong hopes to re-book Rodtang's kickboxing rivalry with Japanese star Takeru Segawa as soon as possible.

The two strikers were previously scheduled to touch gloves this January in Tokyo, but due to Rodtang's unexpected injury, any hope of their bout dissolved. Now, with Rodtang and Segawa injury-free, their rivalry resumes at full throttle.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed:

"Of course I do want him [Rodtang] in America, but we are saving Rodtang quite frankly for Japan. He was supposed to fight in Japan last time and there was a lot of buzz around him and Takeru, so we thought that would blow up Japan."