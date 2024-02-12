“Finish the original fight with Takeru” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s impending return has fans coming up with comeback fights for Thai superstar

Fans have provided their opinions on who ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon should fight next.

In September 2023, Rodtang was scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek. Unfortunately, ‘The Kicking Machine’ missed weight, making him ineligible to dethrone ‘The Iron Man.’

Superlek went on to win by unanimous decision in a three-round war. Following the disappointing defeat, Rodtang was booked to fight Takeru Segawa in the latter’s promotional debut. ‘The Iron Man’ was forced to pull out with an injury, leading to Superlek replacing him for the ONE 165 main event against Takeru.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s injury likely won’t require an extended layoff, as he’s already preparing for what’s next. ONE recently took to Instagram and asked fans who they wanted to see ‘The Iron Man’ face:

“Back in training 👀 Who should Rodtang square off with NEXT? @rodtang_jimungnon”

Fans filled the Instagram comments section with various options:

“Muay Thai Title fight with superlek”

“Rodtang vs. takeru 🔥 but they can also save that for later”,

“HAGGERTY III 🔥”

“Superlek rematch Muay Thai”

“@superlek789 and @k1takeru”

“Finish the original fight with Takeru"

Instagram comments

Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang Jitmuangnon would face winner of Superlek vs. Takeru before they fought

It’s no secret that Rodtang Jitmuangnon has a history with Superlek Kiatmoo9 and a desire to fight Takeru Segawa. During the ONE 165 press conference, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had this to say about Rodtang potentially fighting the winner of Superlek and Takeru:

“Yes, I’m pretty sure. Rodtang wants to fight Takeru. And a rematch between Superlek and Rodtang in Muay Thai is definitely happening as well. So, no matter the result, I think there’s a really interesting potential trilogy for Takeru and Superlek, Takeru and Rodtang, but also Rodtang and Superlek.”

It’s unclear if Sityodtong and ONE Championship officials are still interested in booking Superlek vs. Rodtang 2. All three fighters, including Takeru Segawa, have several options for their next fight, so only time will tell what’s next for the world-class fighters.