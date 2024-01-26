ONE Championship marks its return to Japan this weekend for the first time since a spectacular double header for its 100th event, aptly named Century, nearly four and a half years ago – a day chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong admitted he has "magical memories" of.

The magic has been back in the cold winter air this week around Tokyo's Ariake district, where the 22 fighters on Sunday's ONE 165 card have assembled at the host Villa Fontaine Hotel, just down the road from the fight venue.

After a year largely ensconced in the sacred but smaller confines of Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium, it certainly feels as if the Asia-based martial arts promotion has not held an event of this magnitude since May's triumphant on-ground US debut in Denver.

Like the States, Japan is another key market ONE has set its sights on breaking into after the early momentum gained in 2019 was suddenly stalled by the pandemic.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after Wednesday's press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Tokyo, Chatri said:

"I'm half Japanese and I promised my mom we were going to bring honor and glory here in 2019, and then obviously COVID hit. So it's super exciting on a personal level."

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong speaks at the ONE 165 press conference in Tokyo.

The ONE boss continued:

"Japan is a martial arts country. ONE being the home of martial arts, I think it's only fitting we come back here and throw a big party for the Japanese fans."

That party will go down at the Ariake Arena, with Sunday night marking the return of "numbered events" to the organization after a 13-month absence since Manila at the end of 2022.

A strong card will be headlined by a flyweight kickboxing title bout between the Thai champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and home hero Takeru Segawa, with the Japanese icon finally making his ONE debut having signed a contract last April.

"This card is stacked, it's going to be an absolutely blistering card for our fans," Chatri added.

See the full interview with Chatri Sityodtong below:

Chatri Sityodtong excited to bring regular ONE events back to Japan

Having not held a card in Japan for a number of years, Chatri is excited to resume a regular schedule of events in the 'Land of the Rising Sun'.

"Before COVID we had a little bit of momentum, but that was all wiped out the last four or five years not being able to be in the country. But we're grateful that we're here for a minimum of two events per year going forward."

Chatri insisted ONE has already booked a return for later this year in Tokyo – and it is "very possible" that the next show will be headlined by a fight originally set to be the main event this week, between Thailand's Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru.

"Fans have all these conspiracy theories but the reality is Rodtang hurt his hand in training. He wants the fight. It's a big money fight for him. Rodtang doesn't run from anybody. His hand's hurt but he definitely wants to be at 100 per cent if he is going to fight Takeru."

Chatri also admitted to Sportskeeda during this week's presser that Rodtang and Superlek will "definitely" fight for the former's flyweight Muay Thai title, after the latter edged an epic September non-title showdown.

Takeru Segawa during his open workout after the ONE 165 press conference in Tokyo.

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek has certainly stoked the flames this week, telling Sportskeeda that Sunday's title defence "won't be that hard," and that Rodtang is "stronger and tougher" than Takeru.

The Japanese star, however, fired back:

"I'm not a point-game fighter, I'm a finisher, so I'm ready to knock him out in five rounds if I have any chance."

Whoever's hand is raised in Tokyo, striking fans – and Chatri – will be licking their lips at the plethora of potential matchups on hand.

"No matter the result I think there's a really interesting potential trilogy for Takeru and Superlek, or Takeru and Rodtang, but also Rodtang and Superlek," Chatri said.

An 11-fight card featuring six home fighters on Sunday should whet the apetite for more, as ONE finally gets back down to business in what could be a (sort of) new and lucrative stomping ground.