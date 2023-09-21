"The same as Joe Joyce is this weekend" - Jake Paul lays down condition for fighting in the United Kingdom

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been capturing the spotlight in the realm of influencer boxing for quite some time now.

In 2020, Paul made his debut in the squared circle against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib and secured a first-round TKO victory. No one, not even 'The Problem Child,' could have predicted that just three years later, he would be headlining his own promotion's major boxing events against well-known combat sports competitors.

So far, he has registered victory over former UFC fighters like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, and, most recently, Nate Diaz. Paul secured a unanimous decision victory over Diaz last month.

However, his fighting journey includes a setback as well. Earlier in February, Paul went up against Tommy Fury in an eight-round bout and suffered his first career loss through a split decision.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul recently outlined his term for competing in the United Kingdom, mirroring the approach of other prominent figures in the sport:

"If I ever fight in the UK it will be under the Governing Body of British Boxing. The same as Joe Joyce is this weekend, the same Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and every other professional boxer. It’s @BBBofCuk or nothing."

Check out Paul's tweet below:

Former boxing champion Amir Khan wants to fight Jake Paul

Former unified light-welterweight world champion boxer Amir Khan expressed his willingness to end his retirement for a match against Jake Paul.

The 36-year-old British boxer retired in 2022, concluding his career with 34 victories out of 40 fights and a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Speaking on the radio program Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, 'King Khan' revealed that he finds Paul's personality and confidence irritating, especially considering his limited experience. Khan also mentioned that he's open to moving up in weight to take on 'The Problem Child':

"Jake Paul, he gets on my nerves a little bit. I think the way he conducts himself, the way he acts and he’s just full of himself as well and he thinks he can fight. He’s only been boxing for like a year, so yeah, I’d love to fight him. He’s been very lucky though, he’s a little bit heavier than me but I don’t mind putting the pounds on just to beat him up."