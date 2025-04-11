"The Joe Rogan Experience is like a cosmic buffet for the mind" - Fans rally behind Joe Rogan’s fiery tax rant shared by Elon Musk

MMA fans recently voiced their opinions about Joe Rogan's assessment of how the money earned from taxes is utilized by the government. The X CEO Elon Musk also supported Rogan's take by sharing it on his X profile.

Rogan hosted the comedian-actor, Ron White, on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Apart from other issues, the Rogan-White duo also talked about the various divisions of taxpayers in the US depending upon their income.

The UFC color commentator highlighted how the "rich" pay the most taxes, revealing that the US government charges 37% federal taxes from those earning $609,350 or more per year. However, he also questioned the federal government's efficiency in managing the revenues earned from taxes, besides opining they are thoroughly incompetent at it.

Musk shared Rogan's views via an X update with the caption:

"Just the tip of the iceberg so far"

Many fans agreed with Musk and Rogan's views about the inefficient management of tax money in the comments. One of them also appreciated Rogan's conduct in JRE, which he viewed as a "cosmic buffet" for the analysis of free ideas:

"The Joe Rogan Experience is like a cosmic buffet for the mind—while the mainstream serves up pre-packaged, bite-sized narratives, Rogan’s dishing out a wild spread of unfiltered conversations, from quantum physics to psychedelic elk hunting. It’s not just a podcast; It’s a rebellion against the intellectual monoculture, where ideas get to spar in the octagon of free thought."

Others penned:

"Bureaucrats have been robbing us blind for decades."

"People should be able to pick where their tax dollars go"

"I'm not happy to pay tax. It's theft. Bring the tariffs and remove income tax. Remove property tax. Remove car tax. It's bulls*it. It keeps Americans in poverty."

Elon Musk educated Joe Rogan that he could get assassinated for uncovering the mismanagement of government funds

Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after taking office as the U.S. President for the second time. However, Musk educated Joe Rogan about the risks involved in this job during his appearance on episode no. 2281 of JRE.

The Tesla CEO told Rogan that he had uncovered several cases of government funds, including tax money, being misused by the authorities. However, Musk also opined that unveiling those details could pose a threat to his life and lead to his assassination:

"It's a lot more than insider trading [how they are creating wealth]... I mean this is really going to get me assassinated. It’s like I’m not lengthening my lifespan by explaining this stuff, to say the least. I mean I’m supposed to go back to DC. How am I going to survive? Those fu**ers are going to kill me for sure... I actually have to be careful that I don't push too hard on the corruption stuff because it's going to get me killed."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below (2:49:58):

