"The joker got smoked" - Fans react as Wang Cong suffers major upset against Gabriella Fernandes at UFC Macau

UFC Macau turned into a nightmare for Wang Cong as suffered a massive upset at the hands of Gabriella Fernandes. Suffice it to say fight fans had quite a lot to say about the result.

Cong entered the fight as the favorite. Proving the oddsmakers right she was in control of the fight in the opening round. The Shanghai native used relentless pressure and clinical striking to outwork her opponent.

While the Brazilian tried to force her foe into grappling exchanges, where she had the advantage, 'The Joker' was largely able to stuff most of the level change attempts.

As the second round commenced it was more of the same as the 32-year-old continued dominating her opponent on the feet with little pushback. Feeling confident in herself, 'The Joker' started showboating, trying to get the crowd riled up.

Trending

However, shortly after, things turned sour for the Chinese national as Fernandes landed a debilitating head kick that stunned her. While Cong, purely driven by instinct at that point, tried to punch her way out of trouble, soon ate a powerful straight left hand which left her crumbling down to the canvas.

'Gabi' pounced on the opportunity to force a tap out of her opponent with a rear naked choke, registering a massive upset.

Check out Wang Cong getting finished below:

Expand Tweet

Cong's pre-fight antics while wearing her signature Joker makeup during the face-offs had already riled up fight fans. Following the loss, they had a field with the women's flyweight on X.

@KOofTheDay wrote:

"The joker got smoked"

Check out Wang Cong and Gabriella Fernandes' face-off below:

Expand Tweet

@BitcoinBoetZA wrote:

"Against all odds. Great fight."

@Angger90s wrote:

"Fraud checked."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X

The win is a much-welcome relief for Fernandes, who was 1-2 in the promotion coming into UFC Macau. A few more similar performances could help her break into the women's flyweight rankings. Meanwhile, 'The Joker's' undefeated streak has ended with the submission loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback