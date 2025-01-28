"The journey in ONE would be better" - Suriyanlek aims for more explosive displays after TKO win over Thant Zin at ONE 170

Thai sensation Suriyanlek Por Yenying has notched his seventh victory under the ONE Championship banner after stopping Thant Zin in the second round of their catchweight Muay Thai battle last Friday evening at ONE 170 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

This victory also allowed Suriyanlek to maintain his high finish rate of over 85 percent. In his post-fight interview with seasoned journalist Nick Atkin, he was asked if his confidence grew further after this latest win, and he responded by saying:

"Yes, I'm still confident. I believe if next time I win, and get the contract, the journey in ONE would be better."

Watch his full interview here:

Before this latest triumph, the 28-year-old fighter has racked up six victories from the electrifying ONE Friday Fights showcase. All his wins, bar one, have come inside the distance.

Included on his victim list were Yodduangjai SorJorMontree, Songfangkhong FA Group, Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai, Yodkritsada Sor Sommai, Rittidet Sor Sommai, and Pompet PK Saenchai.

Meanwhile, his three losses were courtesy of Black Panther, Pompet PK Saenchai (in their first meeting), and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.

Suriyanlek reveals the wake-up call that drove him to a W at ONE 170

The match with the Burmese rising star was not a walk in the park for Suriyanlek because he experienced the power of his opponent multiple times in the opening round where he was in jelly legs.

But during the one-minute break in between rounds one and two, the Bravey Gym and Por Yenying athlete shared the important message that he heard from his coach that helped get the victory, as he revealed:

"My coach just told me that I couldn't show that I was hurting right now, that I am now part of this big show, and I just have to do my best."

Fans can rewatch all the exciting action at ONE 170 via watch.onefc.com.

