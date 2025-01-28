"I couldn't show that I was hurting" - Suriyanlek reveals what sparked brutal come-from-behind TKO of Thant Zin

Suriyanlek Por Yenying didn't have it easy at ONE 170, but the Thai athlete dug deep to instrument another trademark finish inside the sold-out Impact Arena last Friday.

His opposite number, Thant Zin, went in search of the spectacular, throwing rounds of kicks that nearly sent Suriyanlek to the canvas on multiple occasions during their 137.25-pound Muay Thai showdown.

While the second canto got off on a similar note, the 28-year-old eventually shifted into gear and completed his fairytale comeback.

The Bravery Gym and Por Yenying martial artist floored his dance partner with a picturesque left hook. Moments after the restart, he relied on his truck-like right to send Thant Zin down for the count again.

He relied on his sturdy right fist to wrap things up and walk away with the TKO win at 2:09 of the round.

During the in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson shortly after his win in Bangkok, Thailand, he admitted that he was completely hurt by Thant Zin's aggressive kicking game in the first half of the tie.

However, he credits his longtime coach for the overhaul in tactics - one that eventually led to his sixth knockout on the global stage.

"My coach just told me that I couldn't show that I was hurting right now, that I am now part of this big show, and I just have to do my best."

Suriyanlek apologizes for hydration hiccup in the lead-up to ONE 170

While it was a moment to savor for the knockout machine after slumping to a loss in his previous outing, Suriyanlek failed to bag the US$50,000 performance bonus on offer after missing hydration during fight week.

However, in the same post-fight interview, the Thai assured that it would be the first and last time it happened:

"First of all, I must say sorry to all the Thai fans that I failed my hydration. This won't happen again. I've been fighting in ONE Championship for nine times now, and this is the first time I have failed hydration."

Fans can catch all the action from ONE 170 via replay at watch.onefc.com.

