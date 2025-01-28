"The whole night was fire" - Fans can't get enough of the mental atmosphere and electricity ONE 170 delivered in Bangkok

ONE Championship athletes competing at ONE 170 this past Friday, Jan. 24, gave fans watching inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and around the world an epic night of fights.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared highlights from the 12-fight card on their official YouTube channel, which can be viewed in its entirety here:

Trending

Fans were greatly appreciative of the fantastic display of action they witnessed and shared their praise for ONE 170 in the comments section, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The crowd was fire! The whole night was fire! Damn!"

"This got to be the BEST fight event ever. I mean every single of the fight dynamite action non stop. Wow....... ONE FC is my Favorite Fight Organization. What a fight event. Unreal."

"The atmosphere in Bangkok is just crazy! It's my dream to experience that one day. ❤️"

"Some beautiful wars. Feel gutted for Superbon. Tawanchai gave the performance he dreamed of. Lots of people thought he is over hyped after his last performances."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

Who were the big winners from ONE 170?

Two world title fights headlined ONE 170. Featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade logged TKO victories over 155-pound kickboxing world champion Superbon and Kwon Won Il, respectively, in defense of their thrones.

20-year-old Muay Thai phenom Nabil Anane took home 26 pounds of interim bantamweight Muay Thai gold in a surprising first-round TKO of second-ranked 145-pound Muay Thai competitor Nico Carrillo.

The event was made even more memorable as IBJJF and ADCC Hall of Famer Marcelo Garcia competed for the first time in 14 years. He submitted Japanese grappling cornerstone Masakazu Imanari with a north-south choke.

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.