"The king is coming back" - Conor McGregor's 'mic-testing' post tagging UFC has fans excited

Conor McGregor recently took to social media to tease his potential return to mixed martial arts.

McGregor, who was last seen in the octagon in July 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier and suffered a nasty leg injury, posted a picture on Instagram alongside the caption:

"Testing, testing 1,2,3… does this mic work? @ufc"

Fans have been eagerly awaiting an update, as many believe McGregor will return sometime in 2024 and face Michael Chandler in his comeback bout. The two faced off as opposing coaches on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, and Chandler has been patiently waiting to welcome McGregor back into the cage.

Fans took the post as a preview of sorts and reacted with excitement at the prospect of McGregor's return.

Conor McGregor hints at potential Manny Pacquiao fight

Despite his latest tweet, McGregor, who was ringside at The Day of Reckoning boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, spoke to journalists at the event and said that a fight between himself and Manny Pacquiao could be in the works.

'The Notorious' said:

"They're (Saudis) talking Manny, I got Manny here in Saudi, The lads in the UFC aren't really talking any. So the lads here are talking Manny, the lads in the UFC aren't talking any. "

When asked if he was referring to a boxing match, he added:

"Well, give me something now, I was supposed to be back in April, supposed to be December."

Whether it's boxing or MMA, McGregor appears eager to return to competition. Who he will face and under what ruleset it will be, however, is currently unknown.