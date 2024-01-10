“The king is ready” - Fans ready for Amir Aliakbari’s bout against former heavyweight MMA champ Arjan Bhullar

The revenge tour of heavyweight contender Amir Aliakbari continued in July 2023 when he knocked out Dustin Joynson in the opening round of the match at ONE Fight Night 12, which happened inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Aliakbari currently rides a three-fight win streak that dates back to August 2022, when he picked up his first victory in ONE Championship.

The Iranian brawler will look to continue that momentum when he faces Arjan Bhullar at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.

The promotion published the highlights of his victory against former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Brandon Vera in December 2022 at ONE 164.

They captioned the video with:

“Takes the W 🔥 Amir Aliakbari looks to finish Arjan Bhullar in their heavyweight MMA battle at ONE 166: Qatar 🇶🇦 Who’s feeling the anticipation? @amiraliakbari60 @mediacityqa @visitqatar”

This incredible win by the AAA team representative over the Filipino superstar in front of his home fans has received high praise from fans, as users @midwiferyclub, @alireza_khanloo_, @hassani_ak47, and @crazywerstler complimented him with positive comments of:

“The king is ready… 💥 💪 🔥”

“King is back 🔥🔥”

“Mashallah, the lion of Iran”

“Wishing success and more victories for this brave son of Iran ❤️”

Screenshot of fans' comments

The 36-year-old Iranian had a rough start to his ONE Championship campaign after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Kang Ji Won in March 2021 at ONE: Fists of Fury II and Anatoly Malykhin in September 2021 at ONE: Revolution in his first two matches in the promotion.

But since then, he has turned the tide and swept his next three fights to inch closer to his first-ever world title shot and a rematch with bitter rival and reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Previewing Amir Aliakbari's upcoming bout on ONE 166

After beating Vera, Aliakbari wants to add another former world champion to his hit list, as he is scheduled to face Arjan Bhullar in a potential No.1 contender’s match to determine the next challenger to Malykhin’s current reign in the division.

Once he gets the job done against the Indian combat sports star, Aliakbari will almost guarantee himself a world title rematch with ‘Sladkiy.’ The 6-foot-3 contender sports a ONE Championship record of three wins and two losses at present.