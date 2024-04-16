"The King of Trolls" - Fans laugh out loud after Merab Dvalishvili drops hilarious skit featuring Sean O'Malley lookalike

Merab Dvalishvili is once again showing his comedic side by enlisting a Sean O'Malley duplicate.

In his latest X post, Dvalishvili was joking about how he was a part-time UFC fighter and a part-time firefighter. The video showcased a lookalike of the UFC bantamweight champion intimating he was smoking weed indoors with Dvalishvili rushing in to subside the smoke while dressed in full fire fighter garb.

Several X users reacted amusedly.

@Brikzfinezt3 said,

"MERAB IS THE KING OF TROLLS ,,,,"

@Aldonie_ stated,

"who tf is that sean lookalike. he's more sean than sean himself lmao."

@guypearty quipped,

"You need your own TV show my man @Merabdvalishvili"

Check out the latest skit with Merab Dvalishvili and the O'Malley imposter below:

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley next?

The 33-year-old does not as of this writing have a confirmed date for a clash with Sean O'Malley. But a bid for UFC bantamweight gold would seem inevitable for Dvalishvili on a meritocracy level.

'The Machine' has beaten former UFC title contenders and/or former UFC champions outright across his last four contests. At this juncture, Dvalishvili is positioned as the number one contender at bantamweight, per the official UFC rankings.

The native of Georgia began his streak against former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes at UFC 266 via second-round TKO in September 2021.

Dvalishvili followed this up with a win over former UFC featherweight champ and bantamweight title challenger Jose Aldo via unanimous decision at UFC 278 in August 2022.

Merab Dvalishvili also bested former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and then former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. Both of those wins came by unanimous decision with the matchups occurring at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili and UFC 298, respectively.

