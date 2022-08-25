"Literally no one can argue the case that it was a fluke now" - fans left impressed as irrefutable video evidence surfaces that Leon Edwards trained for exact headkick that knocked Kamaru Usman out at UFC 278 

Leon Edwards' stoppage victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 was calculated beforehand and proof of this has emerged.

Some trolls were positing that Leon Edwards' head-kick stoppage was a fluke victory, but recent video evidence belies that notion. A recent clip dropped of Edwards working with Team Renegade on the exact finishing sequence in the leadup to the August 20 fight.

Some in the comments section shouted out the coaching staff behind the new 170 pound king in the UFC like YouTuber user jamesnthat who said:

"Fantastic team. Not enough credit given to fighters teams, they are literally the engines behind the curtains running the show."

Some marveled at the calculated timing of everything for Leon Edwards like YouTuber user millys world who said:

"According to Leon's manager, his team also knew the kick would probably only work late in the fight. He does indeed also throw the kick seconds after his team call it out. Great work from Leon's team."

Some credited the immense skill it takes to transfer the technique in practice to a live competitive setting like YouTuber user Rollo_ Tomasi who said:

"It’s one thing to drill a certain technique during training... It’s another to execute it to perfection. That’s a great team behind a great fighter"

Some were happy that the fluke narrative around Leon Edwards could be completely put to rest for any doubters like YouTuber user Josh Cook who said:

"I mean literally no one can argue the case that it was a fluke now this footage exists, its legitimately factually impossible to suggest anything other than it being a well executed, 100% planned KO."

Leon Edwards and other iconic UFC headkicks

'Rocky' secured a stellar high-kick victory that entered him into the continuum of stellar head-kick victories within UFC.

Gabriel Gonzaga gave Mirko Cro Cop a taste of his own medicine when he finished the PRIDE standout with a head kick that would secure him a UFC world heavyweight title shot. 'Napao' secured this hugely shocking win over the head kick master at UFC 70 in April 2007.

Holly Holm scored one of the most iconic head kickknockouts in history to halt the phenom of Ronda Rousey and became world champion in the process. 'The Preacher's Daughter' put the lights out on 'Rowdy' at UFC 193 in massive underdog victory to become the UFC bantamweight titleholder.

Valentina Shevchenko halted Jessica Eye to define her UFC flyweight world title with an emphatic shot to the dome. 'Bullet' put away 'Evil' early in the second stanza at UFC 238 in June 2019.

