'The Korean Zombie' explains how Max Holloway "may have benefited" from him in Yair Rodriguez fight

'The Korean Zombie,' Chan Sung Jung recently claimed that he might have helped Max Holloway in his fight against Yair Rodriguez.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, 'The Korean Zombie' opined how Max Holloway might have prepared for his fight against Yair Rodriguez by watching Jung's fight with 'El Pantera'.

The Korean MMA fighter also stated how he was the victim of Rodriguez's elbow strikes and Holloway could not have prepared for the attacks from Rodriguez had he not watched Sung Jung's fight. 'The Korean Zombie' was notably knocked out by 'El Pantera' with an elbow in the final second of their 2018 bout.

'The Korean Zombie' said in the video:

"If Holloway didn't watch my fight, could he have prepared for those attacks? Cause no fighter in the world sneaks up an elbow strike like that. Because Yair used it one me and won, Holloway could have come prepared. That's what I would like to think. I was his biggest victim. Holloway may have benefitted from me. Am I allowed to say that?"

Watch Chan Sung Jung talk about how he benefitted Max Holloway below:

Max Holloway fought Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 197 main event held on November 13th, 2021 in Las Vegas. Holloway defeated Rodriguez via unanimous decision in a bloody bout. Both fighters were rushed to hospital after the fight was over.

'The Korean Zombie' predicts Paul brothers to the UFC

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, the UFC featherweight contender revealed his thoughts on the potential signing of the Paul brothers in the UFC. 'The Korean Zombie' was of the view that the Paul brothers were planning for their entry into the MMA promotion.

Speaking about whether the Paul brothers can make it to the UFC, 'The Korean Zombie' said:

"I think that's what they are planning on doing. Logan did say he was retiring from boxing. I am not sure if Logan and Jake are on good terms with Dana White. There was a shade being thrown around by Jake on Twitter. Will the UFC take Logan and Jake Paul in?...with open arms. Dana White is a smart businessman and he'll do whatever is good for business."

Watch Chan Sung Jung talk about Jake Paul and Logan Paul below:

