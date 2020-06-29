The Korean Zombie responds to Brian Ortega's recent accusations; claims he's ready to fight in July on one condition

The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega are once again at it on social media.

Chan Sung Jung and Ortega's previous scheduled fight was postponed due to COVID-19.

Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung has once again engaged in a social media war with UFC Featherweight sensation Brian Ortega. The Korean fighter took to Instagram in order to respond to the latter's accusations of ducking him from a potential fight.

Chan Sung Jung responds to Brian Ortega's accusations

UFC Featherweight star Brian Ortega took to his official Instagram handle in order to send one more message to his arch-rival Chan Sung Jung. The two men have taken back-and-forth shots at each other over the past few months and Ortega has once again called out 'The Korean Zombie'.

In one of his latest posts on Instagram, the former UFC Featherweight Title contender wrote Chan Sung Jung has refused to sign the contract to a fight against the former after being told repeatedly. Ortega ended his statement by asking 'The Korean Zombie' to give the fans what they deserve and quit stalling.

Here is what Brian Ortega posted:

It didn't take too long for 'The Korean Zombie' to respond, as he also took to his official Instagram handle and noted that due to the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, he is currently unable to make it out of Korea and travel to the United States of America. Chan Sung Jung then proceeded to invite Ortega to Korea, claiming that he is ready for a fight even in July if Ortega is ready to travel.

The Korean Zombie's response to Brian Ortega:

'The Korean Zombie' and Brian Ortega were initially set for a clash back in December, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled event was eventually called-off and it now remains to be seen when the two talented Featherweights will finally cross paths in the Octagon.

The UFC Featherweight Title will be on the line at UFC 251, as Max Holloway prepares himself for a rematch against new champion Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC Fight Island.