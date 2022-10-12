UFC December 3: Latest additions to the stacked UFC Orlando Fight Night card

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson vs. Kevin Holland is scheduled to headline a stacked UFC Fight Night card on December 3. The event will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Following his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 earlier this year, 'Trailblazer' said he would consider retiring unless he was offered a big fight. His next fight comes against a worthy opponent in Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. Both Thompson and Holland are great strikers, and their matchup promises to be an absolute barnburner of a fight. However, both fighters have had a string of losses in their last few fights and will be fighting to keep their title hopes alive.

Paradigm Sports @ParadigmSports #UFCOrlando #GP It’s official. Stephen Thompson will take on Kevin Holland in a welterweight main event in Orlando on December 3. It’s official. Stephen Thompson will take on Kevin Holland in a welterweight main event in Orlando on December 3. ✨ #UFCOrlando #GP https://t.co/dgzXM9txpj

Latest additions to UFC Orlando December 3

The biggest fighter to be added to the undercard of the event is the Aussie Tai Tuivasa. The eccentric Australian is returning to the ring after suffering defeat at the hands of Ciryl Gane in a Fight of the Night at UFC Fight Night: Paris. He faces Sergei Pavlovich, who is currently riding a four-fight win streak.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist BAM BAM IS BACK



Tai Tuivasa v. Sergei Pavlovich

December 3 | Orlando | Heavyweight BAM BAM IS BACKTai Tuivasa v. Sergei Pavlovich December 3 | Orlando | Heavyweight https://t.co/CCeWJ8n7MK

Another high-profile matchup sees Rafael Dos Anjos moving up to 170 pounds to fight a veteran of the game, Bryan Barberena. The former lightweight champion is moving up in weight to face an in-form Barberena, who is on a three-fight win streak and TKO'd Robbie Lawler in his latest outing. He also earned back-to-back Fight of the Night bonuses against Matt Brown and Robbie Lawler.

For 'RDA', this is a chance to get back to winning ways after suffering a KO loss at the hands of surging lightweight Rafael Fiziev in July of this year.

UFC Fight Night Orlando full card

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Marc Diakiese vs. Michael Johnson

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Emily Ducote vs. Angela Hill

Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes

