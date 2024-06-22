"The limb collector" - Mikey Musumeci's domination of Gabriel Sousa has fans holding on to their joints for dear life

The revenge of reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci on his long-time rival Gabriel Sousa was a sweet one, as he finally evened their head-to-head matchup during their bantamweight submission grappling bout at ONE 167 on June 7.

Musumeci submitted Sousa inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and the full match replay of this heated battle was reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel recently. They wrote the video's description:

"Relive all the intense moments from the heated bantamweight submission grappling rematch between flyweight king Mikey Musumeci and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu standout Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167!"

Trending

'Darth Rigatoni' channeled his dark side for this match by avoiding his usual all-smile personality and adopting a serious and intimidating aura. This resulted in Musumeci almost ripping off the leg of his Brazilian foe with a calf slicer technique.

Fans were left in awe with this fantastic victory of the Evolve MMA representative; at the same time, they were also scared of his personality, as users @earlboado859, @kertaspaper94, @bongjores, @Alberts_Stuff, and @hyau23 commented:

"Dang Mikey really lives up to his name as the limb-collector 💀"

"Was expecting a broken leg. Was relieved 😨😨"

"the nerd is finally pissed off! respect to my man Mikey."

"This is the fight where mikey's monster was unlocked"

"We need angry Mikey more often"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Mikey Musumeci guns for two-division world title status against Kade Ruotolo at ONE 168: Denver on September 6

After getting the monkey off his back with the win over Sousa, Musumeci will now focus on his upcoming champion-versus-champion showdown with ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

The Evolve MMA representative will aim to be the first two-division submission grappling world champion in ONE Championship and prove that he's the best submission grappler in the world.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 167 via the free event replay.