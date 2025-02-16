  • home icon
"The love of my life!" - Jolie and Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin, and other MMA couples celebrate Valentine's Day 2025 on social media

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Feb 16, 2025 02:41 GMT
UFC fighters celebrate Valentine
UFC fighters celebrate Valentine's Day. [Images courtesy: @thenotoriousmma and @mrsjoliepoirier on Instagram]

UFC fighters momentarily set aside their rigorous training and fight talk to embrace romance as they celebrated Valentine’s Day with their partners. Across social media, the MMA community shared glimpses of their love lives, proving that even the toughest fighters have a softer side.

Dustin Poirier expressed his devotion to his wife, calling her “the love of my life,” while Conor McGregor dedicated a heartfelt post to Dee Devlin amid ongoing controversies. The Irishman wrote:

"Happy Valentine’s, my baby Dee! @mtv has its eyes on our @greenbackrecords movement and we cannot wait to show out for you all!"

Check out their Instagram posts below:

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili jokingly posted a picture of himself in Sean O'Malley's mount from their clash at UFC 300. UFC middleweight king Dricus du Plessis' fiancee Vasti Spiller described their relationship as "not a fragile love."

Meanwhile, former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo wrote:

"Happy Valentines to my beautiful wife @anakarolinacejudo. Thank you for being the realest human I could ask for, even when I’m cutting weight. I love you baby!"
MMA legend Lyoto Machida took the time to reflect on love beyond romantic gestures, addressing the misconceptions surrounding jealousy. He wrote:

"Today is Valentine's Day here in the United States, the day of love. But today I want to talk about a different subject, which is often mistaken for love: jealousy. Jealousy isn't love; it's the ego trying to take control, making you believe you can dominate the situation and treat the other person like property. Unlike care or protection, jealousy shows NO true affection. He clings to the past, fed by pain and insecurities, or in the future, for fear of losing someone or being betrayed again. This emotional trap blinds us to the essence of what really matters: a love that is free, genuine and grounded in respect and trust."
He added:

"Happy Valentine's Day! May love, conscience and freedom always be the foundation of your relationships."

Check out how popular MMA personalities celebrated Valentine's Day below:

