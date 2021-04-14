"The Mac is back in Sin City" - Conor McGregor promises a gamechanger against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor is set for his big return to the Octagon on July 10th in hopes of avenging his loss to Dustin Poirier. Shortly after the announcement of his trilogy bout against Poirier, a fired-up McGregor weighed in on his upcoming return at UFC 264.

Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor revealed that he had signed his trilogy bout agreement against Poirier earlier in the morning. McGregor, being as confident as ever, further mentioned that he is set to rip the fight game 'a new a*****e' and hyped up The Mac's return in Sin City.

Here's what Conor McGregor stated moments after his trilogy against Dustin Poirier was confirmed:

Conor McGregor x Dustin Poirier 3 is official for July 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Full capacity, per Dana White.



McGregor told me moments ago:



“I signed my bout agreement this morning. I’m going to rip this game a new asshole July 10th. The Mac is back in Sin City! Full house!” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 14, 2021

At UFC 257, Conor McGregor suffered his first career loss via KO/TKO when Dustin Poirier finished him in the second round of their bout. The Diamond walked away with arguably one of his career's biggest victories in a rematch against McGregor that was seven years in the making.

Immediately after the second bout between the two men, both McGregor and Poirier seemingly agreed to the trilogy against one another. After several weeks of back-and-forth, the UFC finally announced their return to Las Vegas at full capacity for UFC 264.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's rivalry took an ugly turn over the donation drama

Over the course of the past few days, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier took a turn for the worse. The Diamond took to Twitter and accused McGregor of not sending in his promised $500K donation to Poirier's Good Fight Foundation charity.

McGregor almost immediately clapped back at the former interim UFC lightweight champion, stating that Poirier's team never informed him how the donation would be used.

Despite threatening to fight a different opponent on July 10th, McGregor vs. Poirier 3 was eventually announced by UFC president Dana White for UFC 264. The pay-per-view event will be hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will witness the live audience's return for the first time in Sin City since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.