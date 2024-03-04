"The man is a fake" - Ex-UFC middleweight champion tries to unveil Jake Paul's 'charade' of only fighting 'cherry-picked opponents'

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has fired shots at YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Bisping recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he spoke about 'The Problem Child's recent fight. 'The Count' criticized the caliber of the 27-year-old's boxing opponents and proceeded to call Paul a 'fake' person who handpicks his fights.

Bisping said:

"The man is a fake, okay? Do not buy the wolf tickets. Do not accept the bulls**t. This was a handpicked, cherry-picked opponent for Jake Paul to beat up once again to continue the charade, okay? Listen, he got the job done He beat him in round one. And he looked decent. Of course. He's training. He's applying himself. but he did it against an opponent that isn't applying himself."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments from the 0:10 mark below:

Paul was recently in action on March 2 as he took on Ryan Bourland in an eight-round professional bout. The fight was held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The contest turned out to be a short-lived affair as 'The Problem Child' knocked his opponent out in the opening round of the fight.

The event marked Paul's ninth victory as a professional fighter and he moved his overall record to 9-1.

Former UFC fighter Demetrious Johnson weighs in on Jake Paul's career

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson recently shared his thoughts on Jake Paul's career as a professional boxer.

'Might Mouse' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he spoke about 'The Problem Child's recent fight. Johnson said that Paul was growing as a fighter but claimed the 27-year-old needed to go up against high-level competition to build credibility in the sport.

Johnson said:

“[Jake Paul] is evolving, don’t get me wrong. He is evolving, but what are you doing when you’re fighting these guys you find off the street? Like I said before, when he fought Andre August, the gentleman was running pizza routes. Go find somebody who is 25, 26 years old, who Eddie Hearn or somebody can find that’s in the gym, that’s grinding, that’s hungry. Put yourself in the fire. Put yourself against top-level competition to build your credibility.”

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments from the 4:05 mark below: