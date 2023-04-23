‘The Man’ Jonathan Haggerty is buzzing after epic victory

Jonathan Haggerty claimed the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title and was buzzing after his epic win.

‘The General’ was a massive underdog heading into his match with Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 this past weekend. Fans and fellow athletes were far too impressed with Nong-O’s undefeated run in the promotion to even predict a scenario where the British striker would come out on top.

However, Haggerty defied all odds when he took the world title and the Thai superstar’s “O” in spectacular knockout fashion. Following the win, he talked to Mitch Chilson about his thoughts on the win.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I dedicated my life to this. I visualized this, you know this, I've been telling you all week - ‘and new’! I'm buzzing, I really am.”

The 26-year-old also made a mental note on all his critics and doubters, and had a very important message for them after claiming a world title in a second weight class. He said:

“Doubt me now! I'm buzzing. Does that mean I'm the man now?”

There are plenty of interesting options for Haggerty moving forward. Nong-O will certainly have a legitimate claim to a rematch. Bantamweight contender Felipe Lobo impressed on the same card, which may have earned him a world title match. There’s also Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who may now be interested in a third fight with Haggerty’s shiny new belt as motivation.

Whoever it may be against, Jonathan Haggerty will certainly show fans around the world his exciting brand of fighting.

