“The meaning is not in the belts” – Chingiz Allazov says beating top names more important than collecting straps

To Chingiz Allazov, competing against the best kickboxers – win or lose – is more special than just amassing a gallery of unknown straps in the kickboxing realm.

The Azerbaijan-Belarus international’s outlook on his career has tremendously helped him improve his craft as he took on more elite competition since joining the ONE Championship ranks.

Although ‘Chinga’ had a difficult start to life on the global stage, losing to Enriko Kehl via split decision, he has been on an absolute tear over his past five matches. He claimed the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship and the featherweight kickboxing crown.

In an exclusive interview with 1newsTV Online, Chingiz Allazov explained why he’s more focused on competition than accolades. He said:

“When you realize that you need to win a number of fights and you get into the top 10 of the best fighters after the top 10, those earn you title fights.”

“At the same time, you can just box for the belts, but to me, the meaning is not in the belts, but it is important who you boxed with for each belt.”

Watch the full interview here:

Chingiz Allazov’s mindset is second to none

There’s a saying that with the right mindset, anything is achievable. In ‘Chinga’s’ case, that theory couldn’t be more spot on.

Despite losing to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Marat Grigorian, Konstantin Trishin, Kehl, and Giorgio Petrosyan in the past, Allazov used those defeats as a stepping stone to attain more knowledge before chasing down straps.

Now, on a run of five impressive wins – including victories against names who beat him in the past – Chingiz Allazov doesn’t look like he will be slowing down anytime soon.

Given his position as the divisional king, ‘Chinga’ has a massive target on his back as he looks to start his 2024 campaign with another epic win on the grandest stage of combat sports.