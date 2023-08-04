Chingiz Allazov says he was 100 percent ready physically and mentally in title-winning performance vs Superbon

Chingiz Allazov shocked the world seven months ago when he scored a jaw-dropping second-round knockout against Superbon Singha Mawynn to capture the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Going into the bout, Allazov was riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak en route to winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. That earned him the right to challenge the general consensus kickboxing GOAT, Superbon, at ONE on Fight Night 6 in January.

Needless to say, ‘Chinga’ did not let his opportunity slip away and managed to finish the Thai superstar in an emphatic fashion.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post about his world title victory, Chingiz Allazov revealed his mindset as he went into what was and still is the biggest win of his illustrious career.

“I’ve seen many fights of him, but he has his mistakes,” Allazov said. “Same, I have my mistakes, but I trained to improve on my mistakes every day you know. But before the fight with Superbon, I know we maybe I go to one hundred percent my mental and I’m ready and I’m prepared 100 percent with my body.”

Now holder of the featherweight kickboxing world championship, Chingiz Allazov will defend the world title for the very first time this Friday night as he steps into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a main event showdown with three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Allavoz vs. Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

