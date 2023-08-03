Chingiz Allazov discloses he’s worked on a specific style of kickboxing to prep for Marat Grigorian 

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov is ready to pull out all the stops to make sure that he continues the best run of his career.

After winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, looking better than ever in ONE Championship, ‘Chinga’ set his fights on the world championship.

Through several canceled fights, Allazov remained focused on the task at hand, eventually getting his shot at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year.

With all of the build-up to his fight with the champion and pound-for-pound number one Superbon, the challenger came into the fight with total focus. Delivering the best performance of his career to date, he stopped the divisional king in the second round to finally reach the pinnacle of his career.

When he returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Allazov will look to prove how far he has come as a competitor. Though defending his title is all the motivation that Chingiz Allazov needs, this is the right opponent he needs to show how far he has come in recent years.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, the champ spoke about tailoring his training camp specifically for Marat Grigorian to ensure that he keeps hold of the belt on fight night:

“We worked here in Thailand, we took more sparring partners, and many people [came], we train together, we work only [for] individual styles for this fight with Grigorian.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, August 4.