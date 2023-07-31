Marat Grigorian says young fighters should not rush excellence: “Everything needs time”

Three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian believes the next generation of combat sports prospects needs to take their time and properly prepare themselves to achieve a long and successful career.

Marat Grigorian will attempt to capture his first ONE world champion this Friday night as the Armenian kickboxing sensation heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video. Grigorian will step into the main event spotlight for a ONE featherweight kickboxing title tilt against reigning champion Chingiz Allazov.

Before attempting to secure the biggest win of his illustrious kickboxing career, Grigorian offered a bit of advice to the next generation of aspiring talent.

“You can’t go so fast. Everything needs time. You must be prepared well,” he told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Marat Grigorian has been nothing short of spectacular throughout his career in ONE, earning back-to-back knockouts upon entering the promotion in 2020. Those victories secured him his first shot at a ONE world title, challenging then-featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Sinha Mawnynn at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X.

Grigorian fell short in his first title bid, suffering a unanimous decision defeat. Bouncing back six months later with an impressive win against Tayfun Ozcan, Grigorian is once again ready to challenge for 26 pounds of gold.

But this time, he faces an entirely different monster in Chingiz Allazov, the first and only man to hand Superon a loss inside the Circle.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.