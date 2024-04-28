"The Mike Tyson of Muay Thai - Fans in pure awe of Liam Harrison's sheer power heading into ONE 167 return

UK Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison looks like an absolute monster ahead of his ONE 167 return.

The 38-year-old veteran is ready to give problems to his next opponent, Katsuki Kitano in their bantamweight clash on June 7, because the 'Hitman's punching power hasn't diminished over time.

Even before coming into this fight, Harrison had built a reputation of being one of the most destructive power punchers in the sport. After watching him prepare for his first Muay Thai fight of the year, fans all over the world agree he's just as ferocious as boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Here's how they reacted to Liam Harrison's astonishing punching power below:

Liam Harrison is excited to make his Muay Thai return this year after spending nearly two years in recovery for his knee. Back to 100% capacity, Harrison hopes to mesmerize fans with his insane boxing skills and concussive power.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

A clash between titans: Liam Harrison puts pen to paper with catchweight superfight with Thai legend Seksan

Liam Harrison has a busy schedule ahead of his comeback fight at ONE 167 this year.

The 'Hitman' locked in a superfight with fellow Muay Thai legend Seksan in a catchweight bout at ONE 168: Denver, which takes place on Friday, September 6 at the Ball Arena in Colorado.

Both warriors are anticipated to put on a major spectacle for the all-American fanbase with their indelible talents and dangerous punching power.

Seksan remains undefeated in ONE Championship with six consecutive wins in 2023 alone. The prolific striker will be a wonder to watch as he tries to put away Europe's best Muay Thai fighter on the global stage.

ONE 168: Denver will air live in North America via Amazon Prime Video.