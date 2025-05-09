"The moment I held my breath" - Fans feel the intensity and grit Nong-O Hama had to channel against Kongthoranee's onslaught

For most of his flyweight Muay Thai rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai last Friday, May 2, it was smooth sailing for the legendary Nong-O Hama — until a tense moment in the second round threatened to turn the tide.

In a sudden shift, the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion absorbed a flurry of heavy shots from his Thai compatriot during their heated clash at ONE Fight Night 31, sending a wave of concern through fans inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium and those watching from home.

Despite setting the pace early in the matchup, Nong-O showed he wasn't invincible. Kongthoranee briefly snatched momentum with a hard left hand that staggered the veteran striker and reignited their rivalry with palpable intensity.

Check out Nong-O Hama's tough predicament in the rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai below:

Even fans on social media communicated worries in the comment section of the video embedded above:

But true to form, Nong-O quickly regained control, unleashing a relentless series of body kicks that pushed Kongthoranee onto the defensive.

The third and final round turned into an all-out war as both fighters stood toe-to-toe and traded heavy artillery at the center of the ring. In the end, it was Nong-O's effective offense down the stretch that spelled the difference to earn the unanimous decison on the scorecards.

Nong-O Hama may crash flyweight Muay Thai rankings

With his rousing victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O Hama has made a strong case for a place in the top five of ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai division.

Kongthoranee, who entered the contest as the bracket's No. 3-ranked contender, gave added weight to the significance of Nong-O's revenge win.

This result could mark Nong-O's debut in the talent-laden standings, potentially shaking up the weight class by pushing Kongthoranee, Nakrob Fairtex, and Johan Estupinan down the ladder.

