"The night all men cried" - Fans feel the emotion of Demetrious Johnson, Masaaki Noiri in ONE's most unbelievable moments

For nearly 14 years, ONE Championship has delighted fans all over the world with supercharged fight cards. While the excitement is always palpable, fans have also seen their fair share of emotional moments over the years.
The world's largest martial arts promotion recently shared 11 of the most unforgettable highlights on Instagram. Responding to the fans' clamor for more memorable instances, ONE posted another set of clips.
Check out the post below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
This new compilation was led by the then-reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson's tear-jerking retirement ceremony last September at ONE 168: Denver and Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri's TKO of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in March to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.
In the comments section, fans relived the emotions they felt at the time, writing:
"The night all men cried 😎"
"My heart hurts for Tawanchai."
"The voice cracks 😭🙏🏻"
"@noiri.masaaki your best 🔥🔥🔥"
"@nabil__anane is built cheated 🔥 absolute killer!"
"So much respect for @mighty Mouse Man! What a great Champion 🙏🏽 Class, integrity, honor and true Martial Artists @mighty @geogesstpierre"
ONE Championship big boss eyeing more events in Thailand's renowned Impact Arena
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has always kept the growth of the promotion at the forefront of his business decisions, which includes potentially holding more live events in the famous Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
He made the reveal in a recent interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin:
"It's a moving target. It may be two shows, it may be six shows, or it may be monthly shows out of Impact, we're not sure yet. But we do think right now we have planned for a minimum of four, but I would say that's a flexible number still."
Watch the entire interview below: