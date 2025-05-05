WATCH: Roberto Soldic, Tawanchai, Jonathan Haggerty headline some of the craziest moments in ONE Championship

ONE Championship has been showcasing the best martial artists in the world since their first event in September 2011, and there has been no shortage of unforgettable moments in the past 14 years.
The promotion shared 11 must-watch clips from the archives on Instagram, led by Croatian MMA megastar Roberto Soldic, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.
The caption of the post read:
"Some straight-up holy 💩 moments from ONE 🤯 Swipe through and relive the chaos!"
Tawanchai was first up in the compilation. His clip was from this past January at ONE 170, where he handed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon a TKO in defense of the 155-pound Muay Thai crown.
Meanwhile, Haggerty's landmark moment happened in April 2023, as he unceremoniously dethroned the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama with a stunning first-round knockout.
Unsurprisingly, Soldic's one-shot knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev this past February to capture his first win in ONE deserved a shoutout from the promotion due to the sheer violence that 'Robocop' produced in the blink of an eye.
ONE Championship big boss eyeing live event in Russia
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is optimistic about the promotion's chances of a live event in Russia soon.
In an interview with the media ahead of ONE Friday Fights 81 last September, he stated:
"Yeah, I would love to throw an event in Russia. So we're definitely looking at the potential opportunity to throw an event in Russia. As you said, we have a lot of amazing Russian fighters. I love Russia. I love the culture. I love the people. And clearly, Russians are some of the best fighters in the world. It doesn't matter what discipline - in kickboxing, in Muay Thai, in grappling, and in MMA."