WATCH: Roberto Soldic, Tawanchai, Jonathan Haggerty headline some of the craziest moments in ONE Championship

ONE Championship has been showcasing the best martial artists in the world since their first event in September 2011, and there has been no shortage of unforgettable moments in the past 14 years.

Ad

The promotion shared 11 must-watch clips from the archives on Instagram, led by Croatian MMA megastar Roberto Soldic, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The caption of the post read:

"Some straight-up holy 💩 moments from ONE 🤯 Swipe through and relive the chaos!"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Ad

Trending

Tawanchai was first up in the compilation. His clip was from this past January at ONE 170, where he handed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon a TKO in defense of the 155-pound Muay Thai crown.

Meanwhile, Haggerty's landmark moment happened in April 2023, as he unceremoniously dethroned the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama with a stunning first-round knockout.

Unsurprisingly, Soldic's one-shot knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev this past February to capture his first win in ONE deserved a shoutout from the promotion due to the sheer violence that 'Robocop' produced in the blink of an eye.

Ad

ONE Championship big boss eyeing live event in Russia

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is optimistic about the promotion's chances of a live event in Russia soon.

In an interview with the media ahead of ONE Friday Fights 81 last September, he stated:

"Yeah, I would love to throw an event in Russia. So we're definitely looking at the potential opportunity to throw an event in Russia. As you said, we have a lot of amazing Russian fighters. I love Russia. I love the culture. I love the people. And clearly, Russians are some of the best fighters in the world. It doesn't matter what discipline - in kickboxing, in Muay Thai, in grappling, and in MMA."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.