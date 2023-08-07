"The overlords want your soul" - Andrew Tate slams Justin Trudeau and Rishi Sunak for promoting Barbie

Andrew Tate's disenchantment with Barbie fever is apparent from his repeated attacks on Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's movie. The movie has mostly generated positive reviews among its viewers; however, Andrew Tate can't wrap his head around men going to Barbie shows.

He took to Twitter to express his anger against Justin Trudeau and Rishi Sunak's promotion of the movie and wrote:

"I have never seen western world leaders speak about going to the movies before. However, the satanists demand that you publicly sacrifice any remnant of masculinity to the homosexual mafia. The overlords want your soul. They also want you to tell the world that they own you."

Andrew Tate has made a reputation for himself as a contrarian pariah with controversial views about life, particularly women. The self-proclaimed male supremacist has been vocally critical of grown men who are interested in watching the newly released movie, Barbie.

In his recent salvo, he took Canadian and British Prime Ministers to task. Sunak had taken a break from his political duties and posted a family picture on social media supporting the movie. His Canadian counterpart, Trudeau, also posted a photo with his son while going to watch the film.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate freed from house arrest

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested and charged with serious charges of human trafficking and rape, and they were later shifted to house arrest in Romania. The duo's house detention has been lifted now, and they can move freely around the capital, Bucharest, and the Ilfov district where they live. They're required to report to the cops whenever asked to and also report any change of address.

The Tate brothers are banned from contacting the two Romanian associates who are charged alongside them, the witnesses, the alleged victims, or their families. If that they break any of these rules, they could return to house arrest or preventive detention. The Tate brothers were first arrested in December last year and then shifted to house arrest three months later.