Eugenie Bouchard turns "Tennis Barbie" as she wears pink during practice ahead of Canadian Open 2023 in Montreal

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard recently channeled her inner Barbie during a practice session ahead of her first-round qualifier match in the 2023 Canadian Open.

Bouchard is ready to make a splash at the 2023 Canadian Open, the season’s sixth WTA 1000 tournament. The 29-year-old will have to play in the qualifying rounds to earn a spot in the main draw. However, that didn’t stop her from having some fun on the court.

Eugenie Bouchard, who is currently ranked No. 223 in the world, is hoping to regain her form and confidence at the home event. She has been struggling with injuries and inconsistent results for the past few years, dropping from her career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2014.

That same year, she made history by becoming the first Canadian-born player to represent the country in a Major singles final. However, she lost to Petra Kvitová to finish as runner-up at Wimbledon.

Bouchard posted a reel on Instagram on Friday, August 4, showing off her barbie themed outfit as she practiced on the court.

"Tennis Barbie," Bouchard wrote on Instagram.

Eugenie Bouchard recently expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming Barbie movie through her social media channels. The Canadian shared a series of Instagram stories, highlighting her long-standing connection with Barbie dolls, even predating the buzz generated by the film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The 29-year-old athlete shared a picture of herself adorned in pink attire, holding a Barbie doll in her hand.

"I would like to humbly remind you all that I was ahead of my time with the Barbie trend. This was my Barbie-themed birthday party last year," Bouchard captioned.

Eugenie Bouchard reminds everyone she is a huge Barbie fan

In a nostalgic gesture, Bouchard also posted a 1998 video where she is seen joyfully unwrapping Barbie-themed presents with her sister during a Christmas celebration. The video captures the elation of a four-year-old Bouchard upon discovering a Barbie set among the gifts.

Recently, Eugenie Bouchard attended the ESPY Awards, where she graced the event in a pink dress. She aptly captioned an Instagram post from the occasion:

"Barbie at the ESPYs."

Eugenie Bouchard faces Danielle Collins in the first round of the qualifiers for the Canadian Open 2023

Bouchard in Mutua Madrid Open

Eugenie Bouchard will face a formidable opponent in the first round of the qualifiers for the 2023 Canadian Open. The Canadian, who is currently ranked No. 223 in the world, will face American Danielle Collins, who is ranked No. 49 and seeded third in the qualifying draw.

Bouchard and Collins have never met before on the WTA Tour. Collins is coming off a decent performance at Wimbledon, where she reached the second round and pushed 14th seed Belinda Bencic to three sets.

She has clinched two WTA titles and reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2019 and the final in 2022.

Bouchard, on the other hand, has been struggling to regain her form and confidence since reaching the final of Wimbledon in 2014 and peaking at No. 5 in the world.