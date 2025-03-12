“The past two fights have taught me a lot” - Rodtang vows to atone for past mistakes by showcasing his best form vs Takeru

In November of 2024, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang hit a low point in his career. Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon had the unfortunate experience of failing to make weight, losing his crown before even stepping into the ring. It's a bitter pill to swallow for someone who has dedicated his life to the sport.

Now, with a chance to redeem himself, the Thai icon is determined not to repeat the past:

"In terms of weight, fans can rest assured," he said at the ONE 172 Open Workout. "I will definitely make weight for this fight. The past two fights have taught me a lot. We should be more determined, more focused. Don't get carried away, and don't forget about our profession."

Rodtang gunning for pea rformance worthy of a double bonus in a megafight vs. Takeru

On March 23, the world will witness a high-intensity battle of the titans between Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa at ONE 172. But Rodtang isn't coming in simply to win - he's gunning for a show-stealer.

"This fight is a five-round kickboxing super fight," Rodtang said. "I secretly hope that the fight will go to distance. I hope for a $100,000 bonus. I secretly hope that I can do it."

Well, it seems it's not so secret anymore.

With Rodtang bringing more than 300 fights' worth of experience and Takeru bringing his reputation as a former three-division K-1 king, expectations are sky-high for their upcoming clash.

The Rodtang and Takeru super fight is headlining the stacked ONE 172 card, with a star-studded show featuring five title fights. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place March 23 in Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena. Fans from all over the world can watch it on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

