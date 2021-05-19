"The people don’t respect the fighters"- Anderson Silva points out one of the crucial problems in the combat sports world

Anderson Silva has claimed he is done with the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. However, the former UFC middleweight champion isn't done in the world of combat sports by any means. Silva is set to make his pro boxing debut against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. later this year.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Anderson Silva said that he isn't fighting to prove any point. Rather, the former UFC fighter decided to continue his career because he has a passion for the sport.

Anderson Silva further mentioned that one of the primary problems with the sport is that people don't support fighters from older generations. 'The Spider' lastly added he is happy not to be fighting in the world of Mixed Martial Arts anymore:

"I need to say something very important and the people think about that. I’m not fighting for trying to prove something for nobody. For anybody. I fight because I have a passion, because I love [it]. I feel the opportunity and the talent God gave me is for helping inspiring people. The problem in this sport, the people don’t respect the fighters, especially the old generation. I think everything I do for MMA is done. I’m happy but I’m not fighting anymore in MMA. Definitely not.”

Anderson Silva departed the UFC last year after competing in the organization for 14 years. 'The Spider' is recognized as one of the greatest fighters of all time. He had one of the most iconic undefeated runs in the promotion's history.

Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion and even competed at light heavyweight. The veteran Brazilian fighter has shared the octagon with the likes of Michael Bisping, Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier among other legendary names.

Anderson Silva will make his boxing debut against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Anderson Silva's first fight since leaving the UFC is scheduled for June 19th. The bout will mark Silva's professional boxing debut and will headline the 'Tribute to the Kings' fight card, which will take place at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In his last UFC fight, Silva lost to middleweight veteran Uriah Hall in November 2020. Hall won the fight inside the fourth round, following which he shared a moment of respect with the veteran fighter.