"The only person he beat was Conor McGregor" - Stephen Thompson reveals if Nate Diaz should compete at welterweight or drop back down to lightweight

Stephen Thompson believes his fellow UFC welterweight fighter Nate Diaz is better off at lightweight. 'Wonderboy' thinks that Diaz does better work at lightweight and isn't even sure if 'The Stockton Slugger' has beaten anyone at 170 except Conor McGregor.

During his recent interview with Submission Radio, Stephen Thompson claimed Diaz is built for 155 and would do better if he went back down to the division.

Stephen Thompson added that Diaz is taller and longer than anyone else in the UFC's lightweight division:

"I thought he did better work at lightweight, for sure. The only person he beat was Conor McGregor at 170 but Conor's not a natural 170 guy. I don't know if there's anyone at 170 he's fought and beat but I think he should go back down to lightweight for sure. I think he should go back down to 155. I think he's better that way, he's body's built for it. He's taller, he's longer than everybody else in that division. Go back to 155 man, I think you'll do better off there for sure."

Diaz recently made his octagon return at UFC 263, fighting Leon Edwards in a five-round, non-title, non-main event fight. Despite being dominated for most of the contest, Diaz almost finished 'Rocky' inside the last few seconds of the bout and certainly stole the show once again.

While Diaz has made it clear that he wants to compete at welterweight, one might never understand the decisions taken by the 'West Coast Gangster.' The last time Nate fought at lightweight was in 2015 against Michael Johnson, and it remains to be seen if he's open to dropping back down to 155.

Stephen Thompson will aim to make an impression in the UFC's welterweight division

Stephen Thompson will return to the octagon at UFC 264 when he fights Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of the pay-per-view. With a win, Thompson could secure a potential shot at the UFC welterweight title once Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have fought again.

Heading into the bout, Thompson is on the back of big wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh