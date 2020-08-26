Khabib Nurmagomedov may not have much time left in his career. Already at 28-0, the undefeated Russian Lightweight Champion has proved himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and undoubtedly the greatest Lightweight fighter of all time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also become one of the UFC's biggest stars. The Russian is set to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in the main event in a Lightweight title unifying bout.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also made it clear that after Justin Gaethje, he wants Georges St-Pierre as his potential retirement fight. Speaking to Hablemos MMA in Spanish (H/T MMA Junkie), Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez revealed the importance of the Georges St-Pierre fight:

“Yeah, I think so, and so does Khabib,” Mendez said. “The person that beats GSP will be the best of all time. I think so.”

Javier Mendez said that it's a big possibility and revealed Khabib Nurmagomedov's plans to retire at 30-0.

“Yeah, it’s a big possibility,” Mendez said of Nurmagomedov. “He might do that because all the times that I was with him and his dad, they’ve talked about those things: two more fights, 30-0.

Javier Mendez said that Khabib Nurmagomedov's desire isn't to fight for money but legacy:

“He doesn’t want that fight for money and that’s what his father wanted,” Mendez said. “He told me, ‘That’s what my father wants. What do you think coach?’ And I was like, ‘You know, if that’s what your father wants, we can do it, and if that’s what you want as well.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I want to do it for my father, so I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’

Mendez also said that he would never try to alter Khabib Nurmagomedov's plans and try to make him fight longer than he would want to. While Khabib Nurmagomedov is just entering his prime years, there could be various reasons for him wanting to call it quits.

Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov's next big test

No matter how exciting the potential fight with Georges St-Pierre might be, Justin Gaethje is next for Khabib Nuramgomedov. The two will meet this October in what could be the most or second-most stacked PPV of the year (behind UFC 251).

It's going to be interesting to see how the fight plays out. It wouldn't be wise to underestimate Justin Gaethje, who became the first man to beat Tony Ferguson in eight years.