The only person Jake Paul is following on Instagram is Conor McGregor's fiance

Trash-talk and mind games are inevitably an integral part of all forms of combat sports, but there is a line that people should not overstep. YouTube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul has done exactly that by insulting Conor McGregor's fiance to try and elicit a reaction from the former two-division UFC champion.

Since beating former NBA ace Nate Robinson, Jake Paul has been calling out Conor McGregor for a boxing match, but there has been no response by the Irishman. Miffed by McGregor's silence, Paul resorted to aiming personal jibes at Conor and his long-time partner, Dee Devlin.

Jake Paul's Instagram account shows that there's only one person he's following on the platform, and it's McGregor's fiance. This is a clear indicator that he wants to elicit a response from McGregor by pulling the latter's family into the currently non-existent feud.

Jake Paul is following 1 person on IG....McGregor’s wife pic.twitter.com/BWQJryzwyC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 15, 2020

He didn't just stop there. Jake Paul shared a video on Twitter where he offered Conor McGregor a whopping $50 million cheque for fighting him and also insulted Dee Devlin.

Paul took a dig at McGregor by saying that the latter is "probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now.”

Paul also said that McGregor must be “sick of his wife,” while adding that he can “do a lot better.”

Jake Paul's gesture didn't go unnoticed as he drew the ire of the entire MMA community across the globe. Most of them condemned the YouTuber's behavior and accused him of crossing the line by involving McGregor's family. McGregor's former rival Nate Diaz even threatened Paul with dire consequences for what the latter said.

Conor McGregor set to return to the Octagon in the first pay-per-view of 2021

Conor McGregor is set to return to action after a year in January 2021. The Irishman will take on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a rematch in the main event of UFC 257. The first time the pair met was back in 2014 at UFC 178, where McGregor won the fight via first-round TKO.

However, it's been six years since then, and both fighters have developed a whole lot. McGregor went on to win titles in two different weight classes simultaneously. He also transcended into the world of boxing by fighting Floyd Mayweather.