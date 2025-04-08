“The phoenix never dies” - Alexis Nicolas vows a stronger comeback after falling to Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 20

Alexis Nicolas is far from done.

The former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion fell short in his bid to recapture the gold when he lost to Regian Eersel via majority decision in their trilogy match at the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 card this weekend at Lumpinee Stadium.

Nicolas was the only one between him and Eersel eligible to win the ONE lightweight kickboxing throne after the latter was stripped of the world title for failing his weight and hydration.

However, Nicolas fell victim to Eersel's calculated yet aggressive attack in their Bangkok trilogy.

Following his defeat, Nicolas took to Instagram and promised his supporters that he would return with a burning passion to reclaim the gold that once draped over his shoulder.

Alexis Nicolas said:

"Guys, this life is hard. As I told you, the flame of the phoenix sometimes goes out, but the phoenix never dies. Today was probably my best fight. It wasn't my time, but I gave it my all. I don't know if he was better, but he did enough for the judges to give him this victory."

Eersel and Nicolas fought over the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title twice in 2024, with each fight ending in a world title change.

Nicolas captured the first blood in the rivalry when he dethroned Eersel to capture the gold via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 21.

Eersel then evened the score with his unanimous decision victory over Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 25 to recapture the lightweight kickboxing belt.

Alexis Nicolas was determined to return to the throne at ONE Fight Night 30, only for Eersel to stop his march.

Their trilogy was a classic back-and-forth scrap, but Eersel scored a crucial knockdown late into the second round to tilt the scorecards in his favor.

Despite pressing the attack in the latter rounds, Nicolas couldn't drop Eersel and ultimately fell via majority decision.

Regian Eersel encourages Alexis Nicolas following their Bangkok trilogy

Alexis Nicolas was visibly downtrodden following his defeat to Regian Eersel, but he never expected that one of the people to lift his spirits would be 'The Immortal'.

Eersel caught up with Nicolas backstage, and the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion encouraged the French star to continue his drive to the world title picture:

"It's his second loss against me, he started crying, so I said 'Listen, this is a setback, you know?' This is part of life. We are fighters. You have to overcome your setbacks and come back harder, you know."

Vince Richards

