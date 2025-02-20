  • home icon
  "The plan for the fight is a big secret" - Dagi Arslanaliev has something special for Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar

“The plan for the fight is a big secret” - Dagi Arslanaliev has something special for Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Feb 20, 2025 05:42 GMT
Dagi Arslanaliev ready to exploit Roberto Soldic
Dagi Arslanaliev ready to exploit Roberto Soldic's weakness

The countdown us on for Dagi Arslanaliev's showdown against Croatian fighter Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar. But even with some poking and prodding in the official pre-fight press conference, the Turkish mauler is keeping his game plan tightly under wraps:

"The plan for the fight is a big secret. It's a big secret. Yes, you will see it on the 20th February in Lusail Arena," said Arslanaliev in the card's pre-event press conference.

If there's anything he's willing to say, though, it's that he's coming in fully prepared and ready to put on a show for fight fans all over the world:

"I will try to do [my] best like every time, to give myself full, like 100% or 1000% in the cage. To show what I know, show people a great fight, not just like playing. I did a good preparation.

youtube-cover
"He tends to ignore the wrestling" - Dagi Arslanaliev already sees a hole in ONE 171 opponent Roberto Soldic's armor

Roberto Soldic's professional fight record boasts 17 knockouts and one submission out of 20 fights - a ridiculously high 90% finish rate. But the brawler's record doesn't faze Dagi Arslanaliev, who has already spotted a weakness in Soldic's game.

Arslanaliev believes the Croatian's wrestling defense leaves much to be desired:

"I just need to work to tire him out. Preferably not attacking too much because he tends to ignore the wrestling. I mean, he'll probably try to knock me out."

If Arslanaliev can draw Soldic into a high-pressure fight, he could tire the striker out and take advantage of that. But these are just ideas - the Turkish fighter isn't making any further assumptions.

"Or maybe not - I don't know what's going on through his mind."

Dagi Arslanaliev will face off against Roberto Soldic today at ONE 171: Qatar, live at Lusail Sports Arena.

Edited by C. Naik
