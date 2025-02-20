“The plan for the fight is a big secret” - Dagi Arslanaliev has something special for Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar

The countdown us on for Dagi Arslanaliev's showdown against Croatian fighter Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar. But even with some poking and prodding in the official pre-fight press conference, the Turkish mauler is keeping his game plan tightly under wraps:

Ad

"The plan for the fight is a big secret. It's a big secret. Yes, you will see it on the 20th February in Lusail Arena," said Arslanaliev in the card's pre-event press conference.

If there's anything he's willing to say, though, it's that he's coming in fully prepared and ready to put on a show for fight fans all over the world:

Ad

Trending

"I will try to do [my] best like every time, to give myself full, like 100% or 1000% in the cage. To show what I know, show people a great fight, not just like playing. I did a good preparation.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"He tends to ignore the wrestling" - Dagi Arslanaliev already sees a hole in ONE 171 opponent Roberto Soldic's armor

Roberto Soldic's professional fight record boasts 17 knockouts and one submission out of 20 fights - a ridiculously high 90% finish rate. But the brawler's record doesn't faze Dagi Arslanaliev, who has already spotted a weakness in Soldic's game.

Ad

Arslanaliev believes the Croatian's wrestling defense leaves much to be desired:

"I just need to work to tire him out. Preferably not attacking too much because he tends to ignore the wrestling. I mean, he'll probably try to knock me out."

If Arslanaliev can draw Soldic into a high-pressure fight, he could tire the striker out and take advantage of that. But these are just ideas - the Turkish fighter isn't making any further assumptions.

Ad

"Or maybe not - I don't know what's going on through his mind."

Dagi Arslanaliev will face off against Roberto Soldic today at ONE 171: Qatar, live at Lusail Sports Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.