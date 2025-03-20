  • home icon
  • “The point is just to beat myself” - Yuya Wakamatsu wants to prove that he has elevated his game immensely at ONE 172

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 20, 2025 01:19 GMT
Yuya Wakamatsu is prepared to prove he's improved [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

The year 2022 wasn't a good year for 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu. Back-to-back losses, including a third-round submission defeat to 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes, halted his momentum and raised questions about what was next.

Now, three years later, he's back in a familiar matchup - although with a very different mindset. At ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, Wakamatsu gets another shot at Moraes, and this time, it's not just about getting back. It's about fighting as if it's his last time and showing the world how far he's come.

During the ONE 172 official press conference, Wakamatsu said:

"I'm just excited for this fight, and the point is just to beat myself. That's eat, and please look at my fight. I'll prove my strong point. I'll prove myself."
"I lost to my own weakness" - Yuya Wakamatsu says he couldn't live up to his potential in first loss to Adriano Moraes

That first fight with Adriano Moraes at ONE X still sits heavy with Yuya Wakamatsu. He remembers the moment he tapped and everything it revealed about where he was mentally and physically at the time.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Wakamatsu:

"I lost to my own weakness. I still remember... This was how I felt. When I had to tap? Yes. Well, when I tapped at that moment, true, the weakness in myself showed up, then I ended up tapping out."

There is no rewriting that loss, but Wakamatsu is walking into Saitama as a more complete fighter. Fighting in front of a home crowd for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title, the Japanese superstar is ready to prove that he is prepared to perform at the highest level once again.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang takes place on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
