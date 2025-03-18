“Fight this as if it is the last match” - Yuya Wakamatsu going for broke in world title rematch with Adriano Moraes

It's go big or go home for Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

'Little Piranha', after all, wants to realize his dream of finally hoisting the ONE flyweight MMA world title on March 23, in front of his loyal Japanese faithful at Saitama Super Arena.

But to make it a reality, Wakamatsu must overcome his past demons and conquer a man who already beat him before, Adriano Moraes.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the biggest moment of his professional career, the 30-year-old vowed to give everything he's got and leave no stone unturned:

"Yes, for me this championship is the one. I must seek the belt with all strong determination as if this is the last chance, which is the difference. So, this is as if I wouldn't mind if there were no more chances, so I will fight this as if it is the last match."

Yuya Wakamatsu has indeed given his heart and soul each time he stepped foot on ONE Championship's global stage.

The second-ranked flyweight MMA contender has fallen short before in his conquest for 26 pounds of gold. However, the Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete truly embodies the Bushido spirit, and won't stop fighting until he accomplishes his lifelong goal.

Yuya Wakamatsu fighting for his country at ONE 172

Yuya Wakamatsu acknowledged the golden opportunity on his hands, which most fighters could only dream of having. This Sunday, the Japanese warrior will fight in one of the most storied combat sports areas on the planet.

Moreover, it's also an opportunity to show the world that Japanese fighters are world-class, especially if he puts on a statement-making performance against a legend like Adriano Moraes.

'Little Piranha' told ONE:

"For me, to become a champion in the upcoming world title match on March 23 is to show Japanese pride. And by becoming a champion myself, I can prove that Japanese fighters with the Bushido pride are the strongest."

Head over to watch.onefc.com to purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang global pay-per-view.

