“The world’s best fighter” - Yuya Wakamatsu says Adriano Moraes deserves more respect after knocking out Demetrious Johnson 

Yuya Wakamatsu believes Adriano Moraes doesn't get the credit he deserves.

After all, 'Mikinho' has multiple reigns as ONE flyweight MMA world champion, an amazing feat that includes four successful world title defenses.

Moreover, Moraes stands as the only fighter to knock out MMA all-time great Demetrious Johnson.

However, despite these glaring accomplishments, Moraes' name rarely comes up in the discussion of the best 135-pound mixed martial artists in the world.

Yuya Wakamatsu knows firsthand the Brazilian's greatness, considering he also got outclassed the last time they shared the Circle.

'Little Piranha' said in a ONE Championship interview:

"I went down this way of losing myself. Yes, in my view, Adriano is really the real one - he had defeated Demetrious Johnson, the champion at the Grand Prix."

While Moraes eventually lost his head-to-head series with 'Mighty Mouse', 2-1, Yuya Wakamatsu added that being the only fighter to finish the American legend accounts for something. He continued:

"I used to think Adriano would be the only one who could defeat DJ, and actually, he did KO him. So in my view, he is the world’s best fighter, whom I respect a lot."

On March 23, Wakamatsu will get a chance for retribution against his tormentor Moraes at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, with the victor leaving Saitama Super Arena as the new flyweight MMA world champion.

Danny Kingad gives Yuya Wakamatsu advice on how to beat Adriano Moraes

Danny Kingad recently fell prey to Adriano Moraes' world-class ground game.

The Filipino star, though, believes Yuya Wakamatsu has the skills to secure the upset victory if he can force 'Mikinho' on the defensive.

'The King' shared in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

"If Yuya can’t escape Adriano’s guard, but he’s developed his grappling plus his ground and pound, so that could distract Adriano. If you have that in your arsenal, a great ground-and-pound game, you could distract any fighter with a BJJ base."

Catch ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang live on global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

