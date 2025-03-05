“You could distract any fighter” - Danny Kingad reveals what Yuya Wakamatsu must do to stifle Adriano Moraes’ god-tier BJJ

Second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan will be up against the stiffest rival of his career when he steps inside the Circle later this month against former divisional king 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil.

According to Filipino star Danny 'The King' Kingad, who has shared the cage with both men, Wakamatsu needs to be on his A-game to get the win against Moraes. And the Lions Nation MMA co-founder has a few tips to share with his former adversary.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kingad shared what he thinks Wakamatsu should do against the Brazilian veteran.

'The King' said:

"If Yuya can’t escape Adriano’s guard, but he’s developed his grappling plus his ground and pound, so that could distract Adriano. If you have that in your arsenal, a great ground-and-pound game, you could distract any fighter with a BJJ base."

Kingad has made it clear that Wakamatsu should focus on getting the fight to the ground in dominant position, and do some damage. But can 'Little Piranha' actually do it?

Fans won't have to wait long to find out.

Yuya Wakamatsu set to challenge Adriano Moraes for interim flyweight MMA belt at ONE 172 in Japan

No.2-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan is set to battle No. 1-ranked 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

The two will throw down at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com, or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

