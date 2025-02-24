“The pressure is my friend” - Joshua Pacio says wealth of experience allowed him to overcome rocky start versus Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio has been fighting at the top of the strawweight MMA division for so long and has experienced several precautious moments over the years.Needless to say, his unique ability to overcome adversity came in handy to unify the strawweight MMA belts in the curtain closer of ONE 171: Qatar last Feb. 20.

'The Passion' once again proved that he is the promotion's 'Rematch King', stunningly beating archnemesis Jarred Brooks in the third and perhaps final chapter of their rivalry.

Things looked grim early on for Joshua Pacio, who was immediately taken down by the American powerhouse moments into the fight.

The resilient Filipino star, however, was able to survive multiple submission attempts from 'The Monkey God', leaving him gassed entering the second round.

Joshua Pacio turned things around, grounding and pounding his way to a TKO victory - which is arguably the biggest and most satisfying one of his career.

In his ONE 171 post-event press conference interview, the 29-year-old said:

"The pressure is my friend. You need to be friends with the pressure. You know, I'm used to it. Ten years in ONE Championship, I didn't expect it. I was 19 years old, and now I'm 29 so I'm used to it."

Watch the full ONE 171 post-event press conference:

Joshua Pacio credits strong faith for helping him survive tumultuous round 1

Most fighters would have succumbed to the immense pressure Brooks put on Pacio in the first five minutes of their grudge match.

'The Passion', however, believes there was a higher power who made sure he weathered the storm and pulled off one of the most stunning come-from-behind wins in MMA.

The Lions Nation MMA affiliate said:

"I’m speechless. I’ve been through a lot this year. You know, people doubted me. But I tell you, never doubt the living God that I serve. I just wanna tell you that God has blessed me."

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com.

