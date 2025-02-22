“Bring me back here again!” - Undisputed strawweight MMA champion Joshua Pacio reflects on arguably the biggest win of his career in Qatar

Newly crowned undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio of the Philippines is on cloud nine following an electric stoppage victory over American rival 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks.

Pacio and Brooks went to war in a highly anticipated trilogy bout which served as the main event at ONE 171: Qatar this week.

After a rough first round, Pacio survived a litany of submission attempts coming from Brooks to come storming back in the second round and deliver a technical knockout win.

The victory netted Pacio a cool US$50,000 bonus, and he was crowned the sole king of the strawweight MMA division.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the Circle after his fight, Pacio thanked the people of Qatar, especially the Filipino fans who came out to support their champion.

'The Passion' said:

"I’ve been with the right people, my team - Lions Nation MMA. To all the warriors back home, thank you very much, my family, my church. Qatar…you are wonderful! The people of Qatar, the Filipino Kababayans here, thank you very much. Bring me back here again!"

Watch Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks fight highlights at ONE 171: Qatar

'The Passion' Joshua Pacio and 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks faced off in a highly anticipated main event at ONE 171: Qatar.

The event was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com and on their official YouTube channel.

Check out highlights of that fight here:

