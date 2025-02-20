“I'm mentally confident “ - Joshua Pacio says improved mindset will be his trump card in Jarred Brooks trilogy at ONE 171

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion and former Team Lakay member 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio of the Philippines says his mind is in the right place heading into his highly anticipated trilogy bout against American rival 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks.

Pacio and Brooks will rehash their rivalry this week in Qatar, with the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title on the line.

Speaking to the media at the recently held ONE 171 press conference, Pacio talked about strengthening his mind ahead of this all-important third fight with 'The Monkey God'.

'The Passion' said:

"We made a little bit of adjustment in our game plan. And of course, we watched a lot of Jarred Brooks' fight in his past two fights especially, and we made a little bit of adjustment in my strength and conditioning. And of course, like what I've said, [I'm] mentally confident coming up to this fight."

Needless to say, Pacio is beaming with confidence ahead of his comeback fight. Fans won't have to wait long to see 'The Passion' back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks go to war at ONE 171: Qatar for undisputed strawweight MMA throne

Strawweight MMA king 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio is set to unify the strawweight MMA throne against interim titleholder 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

