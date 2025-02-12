  • home icon
"The prime Martin" - Fans feel Martin Nguyen's undeniable power in surgical first-round finish of Christian Lee

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 12, 2025 17:25 GMT
Martin Nguyen and Christian Lee. [Photo via ONE Championship]

Martin Nguyen, the first-ever two-division ONE MMA world champion, is the only fighter to hold two wins over reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA king Christian Lee. Of those two triumphs, their August 2016 showdown stands out more.

After dropping the Singaporean-American megastar with a big overhand left, Nguyen swarmed Lee with punches on the ground before cinching in a standing guillotine choke. 'The Warrior' fought hard to escape the hold, but Nguyen's grip only tightened, leading to the referee stepping in after seeing Lee go limp.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared the first-round finish on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

This moment is still remarkable today because it remains the only time that Lee had ever been finished in his 21-fight ONE tenure.

In the comments section, fans marveled at Nguyen's performance and wrote:

"The prime martin 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
"Missed this version of "The Stiu-Asian" Martin needs to bring back the Killer instinct 👹🔪🔥🔪"
"Amazing stoppage! Great referee!"
"Watched this live, was impressed by Martin, but that time Christian was just a greenhorn, hope Martin comes back to his glory days and rematch Christian."
"Martin all day. Let's go!"
Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Martin Nguyen faces ranked opponent at ONE 171

Martin Nguyen, the fifth-ranked ONE featherweight MMA competitor, is a week away from what fans expect to be a main event-caliber matchup with Shamil Gasanov at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Happening at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, the fourth-ranked Gasanov will attempt to boost his stock with a dominant outing and potentially earn a shot at featherweight MMA kingpin Tang Kai.

Meanwhile, the former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion is looking for a return to form after dropping three of his last five fights while notching his 13th win in ONE by snapping Gasanov's three-fight winning streak.

Tickets for ONE 171 are available via Q-Tickets.

