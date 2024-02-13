“The Queen goin HAM” - Danielle Kelly has her fans singing praises in calculated world title win over old foe Jessa Khan

ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly once again showed the world why she is one of the greatest female BJJ practitioners on the planet.

Returning to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14 in September, Kelly had the opportunity to not only etch her name in the history books but earn a little redemption in the process. On that night, Kelly was paired up with longtime rival Jessa Khan who would be making her promotional debut in a rematch more than two years in the making.

In February 2021, Khan scored a decision victory over Kelly under the WNO banner. This time, they would meet on martial arts’ biggest global stage with the opportunity to become ONE’s inaugural atomweight submission grappling queen.

After 10 minutes of intense back-and-forth action, Danielle Kelly emerged victorious via a unanimous decision victory.

Fans online showed their appreciation for the skills of both women and Danielle Kelly’s incredible intensity throughout the contest, writing:

Danielle Kelly is proud to be the face of women’s BJJ

The victory over Jessa Khan has made Danielle Kelly the face of women’s BJJ, a role she fully embraces.

“This means that the next one’s not gonna be easy, I have to work really hard, but this means that I’m a warrior. Again I worked really hard for this and I’m a champion, and you know I’m just proud to be the face of ONE Championship’s atomweight submission grappling champion at the end and being the face of women’s jiu-jitsu.”

Danielle Kelly has not yet booked a return to the Circle, but fight fans are more than ready to see the atomweight submission grappling queen put her world title on the line for the first time.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.